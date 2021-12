Surgeon general says mental health crisis worsening among young people U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is sounding the alarm about a worsening mental health crisis among young people. Murthy says this is not a new issue, but one that has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jessi Gold, a psychiatrist and assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.