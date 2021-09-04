Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. supporting global vaccine distribution efforts

A total of 40% of the global population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And while distribution has been moving quickly in richer nations, efforts have been slow in poorer countries. Less than 2% of people in low-income countries have gotten at least one shot. The U.S. has donated and shipped vaccines to dozens of countries. Jeremy Konyndyk, executive director of USAID's COVID-19 task force, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the agency's vaccine distribution efforts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.