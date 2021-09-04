U.S. supporting global vaccine distribution efforts A total of 40% of the global population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And while distribution has been moving quickly in richer nations, efforts have been slow in poorer countries. Less than 2% of people in low-income countries have gotten at least one shot. The U.S. has donated and shipped vaccines to dozens of countries. Jeremy Konyndyk, executive director of USAID's COVID-19 task force, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the agency's vaccine distribution efforts.