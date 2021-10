U.S. struggling with shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests The U.S. is struggling with a nationwide shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests. The Biden administration has focused its efforts on vaccinating as many Americans as possible. While the U.S. has a substantial supply of vaccines, many Americans are having difficulty finding over-the-counter rapid tests for at-home use. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo joined CBSN to discuss.