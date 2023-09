U.S. soldier Travis King back in American custody after crossing into North Korea Travis King, the young American soldier who crossed into North Korea from South Korea in July, was back in U.S. custody Wednesday, U.S. officials said. North Korea announced earlier Wednesday that it would expel King, with the totalitarian state's tightly controlled media saying he had confessed to entering the country illegally. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis has more.