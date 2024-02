U.S. service members killed in Jordan return home President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will join grieving families at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday for the dignified transfer of the three U.S. service members who were killed in Jordan. Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Moffett, all from Georgia, died over the weekend during a drone attack by Iran-backed militants. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on the transfer and U.S. plans for retaliation.