U.S. sends $800M in military aid to Ukraine

More heavy artillery is making its way to Ukraine after President Biden signed $800M of more aid to the country. Retired U.S. Army Colonel David Johnson joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk more about the military response in Ukraine.
