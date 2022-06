U.S. sending additional $1 billion in weapons and aid to Ukraine President Biden is responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for weapons with a $1 billion arms package that includes Harpoon anti-ship launchers, ammunition for HIMARS and other missile systems. Retired Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges joins CBS News to explain the impact these weapons can have on Ukraine's fight against Russia, and why he is more encouraged about the trajectory of the war.