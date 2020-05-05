U.S. sees growing unrest over social distancing guidelines A frequently cited model projecting the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the U.S. has sharply increased the number of potential deaths after warm weather and eased restrictions in some states have led more Americans to gather in public spaces. In Michigan, a store security guard was fatally shot after telling a customer to wear a mask. Boston saw protests demanding the economy be reopened. Janet Shamlian looks at the growing unrest over pandemic guidelines.