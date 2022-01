U.S. schools confront renewed challenges amid COVID-19 Omicron surge U.S. schools are struggling to remain in-person as COVID infections continue to rise. In response, the Biden administration is working to improve access to testing to help keep classrooms open. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Srassmann reports, then Dr. Frank Contacessa, an internist at Northwell Health, joins CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus news.