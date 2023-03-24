U.S. says retaliatory strike on Iranian-backed group in Syria not intended to escalate tensions The U.S. launched retaliatory airstrikes overnight in Syria after an Iranian-made drone killed a U.S. contractor. The attack wounded at least five American troops and another U.S. contractor. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to discuss the Biden administration's response to the attack and President Biden's meeting Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.