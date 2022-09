U.S. sanctions Iran's morality police as protests over Mahsa Amini's death escalate Tensions between Iran and the U.S. are escalating as protests continue throughout the country over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in custody after violating the country's headscarf law. Roham Alvandi, a historian of Iran at the London School of Economics, joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.