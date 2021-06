U.S. reverses Trump-era restrictions on asylum for victims of domestic and gang violence Attorney General Merrick Garland revoked a Trump-era policy that severely restricted the ability of survivors of domestic and gang violence to seek humanitarian protection in the United States. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on why it could pave the way for a broad shift in America's asylum policy.