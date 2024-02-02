Watch CBS News

U.S. launches retaliatory strikes after deadly attack on American soldiers | Special Report

The U.S. began conducting strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militias Friday to retaliate for the aerial drone attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan on Sunday, U.S. officials tell CBS News. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell is joined by national security correspondent David Martin, chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes for a special report.
