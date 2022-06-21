U.S. rejecting most Afghans' requests to come to America on humanitarian grounds New data shows the overwhelming majority of Afghans trying to come into the U.S. on humanitarian grounds have been rejected. Statistics from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services show that more than 4,200 so-called parole requests submitted to the agency since July 2021 have been denied and less than 300 have been approved, a denial rate of around 90%. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined "Red and Blue" to discuss.