U.S. surpasses 1936 Dust Bowl for hottest summer on record, NOAA says The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report showing the U.S. had the hottest summer on record, topping the 1936 Dust Bowl. It also showed the country experienced an abnormal amount of extreme weather events. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joined CBSN's Lana Zak to break it down.