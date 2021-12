U.S. reaches record high of more than 486,000 new COVID cases amid Omicron surge Nearly half a million new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the U.S. on Wednesday. That number from the CDC is the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen reports from New York City. Then Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan, joined CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss the latest on the nation's health crisis.