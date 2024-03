U.S. push for Gaza cease-fire getting more urgent, but Israel still intent on Rafah offensive Secretary of State Antony Blinken held high-stakes talks with Israeli officials in Tel Aviv as the U.S. push for a cease-fire in Gaza continues. The U.N. Security Council is voting Friday on a U.S.-sponsored resolution calling for an "immediate and sustained cease-fire" in Gaza. CBS News' Chris Livesay and Holly Williams have more.