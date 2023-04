U.S. proposes water cuts amid multi-state battle over dwindling Colorado River The federal government is one step closer to being able to force multiple states to reduce their water intake from the Colorado River for the first time in U.S. history. Seven drought-ravaged Western states have not been able to reach a deal to cut their use of the dwindling river, which serves as a crucial water and power source for roughly 40 million people. Ben Tracy has the story.