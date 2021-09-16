U.S. officials stopped migrants at border nearly 209,000 times in August Top U.S. authorities said they stopped migrants trying to cross the southern border nearly 209,000 times during the month of August. According to new data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, that's a 2% drop from July, when border apprehensions reached a 21-year high following sharp increases throughout the spring. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined "CBSN AM" to break down the numbers and discuss new obstacles for Afghan refugees in the U.S.