U.S. officials push for COVID vaccinations as experts warn of potential risk of new outbreaks U.S. officials are continuing to push for coronavirus vaccinations. As CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports, health experts are concerned that places with low vaccination rates could see new outbreaks. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.