U.S. officially tops 300 million COVID-19 shots since inauguration as millions skip out on second dose The U.S. has officially administered more than 300 million coronavirus vaccine doses since Inauguration Day. But the CDC is warning that millions of people have not showed up for their second doses. Dr. Henry Bernstein, a pediatrician at Cohen Children's Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest in the nation's vaccination efforts.