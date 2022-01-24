White House affirms ties with NATO; Congress pursues January 6 probe The White House reaffirmed America's relationship with NATO as Pentagon officials prepared for the possibility of sending U.S. troops to Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, there are new developments in the House January 6th investigation. Francesca Chambers, senior White House correspondent at McClatchy, and Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter at Politico, join "Red and Blue" anchors Elaine Quijano and Nancy Cordes to discuss the latest headlines in Washington.