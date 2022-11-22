Watch CBS News

U.S. moves closer to potentially devastating freight rail strike: CBS News Flash Nov. 23, 2022

The U.S. is inching closer to a freight railroad strike that could cost the economy $2 billion a day. Members of another key union have voted down a tentative deal. Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of tax evasion and defrauding banks to obtain more than $30 million. And turkeys Chocolate and Chip were “pardoned” by President Biden, taking them off any Thanksgiving menus. The president joked the votes were in, and there was no "fowl" play.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.