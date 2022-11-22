U.S. moves closer to potentially devastating freight rail strike: CBS News Flash Nov. 23, 2022 The U.S. is inching closer to a freight railroad strike that could cost the economy $2 billion a day. Members of another key union have voted down a tentative deal. Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of tax evasion and defrauding banks to obtain more than $30 million. And turkeys Chocolate and Chip were “pardoned” by President Biden, taking them off any Thanksgiving menus. The president joked the votes were in, and there was no "fowl" play.