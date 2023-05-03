U.S., Mexico announce immigration agreement, but border crisis still expected to worsen The Biden administration is preparing for the end of pandemic-era immigration rules known as Title 42. Following the announcement Tuesday that 1,500 troops will be sent to the border. The U.S. and Mexico have announced new joint measures to address illegal border crossings. Omar Villafranca has the latest developments from El Paso, where a state of emergency has been declared in anticipation of a near doubling in border crossings.