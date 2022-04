U.S. may send high-level official to Kyiv as Russia warns against NATO expansion The U.S. is considering sending a high-level official to Kyiv as a show of support for Ukraine. Plus, Finland and Sweden could soon try to join NATO, something the Kremlin has repeatedly warned against. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the war in Ukraine.