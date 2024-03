U.S. may ban funding for U.N. Palestinian agency until 2025 Sources tell CBS News the spending bill agreed to by congressional leaders and the White House will include a ban on all direct funding to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees until March 2025. Israel has accused over a dozen UNRWA employees of participating in the Oct. 7 attack. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins "America Decides" with analysis.