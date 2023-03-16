U.S. maternal mortality hit six-decade high in COVID, highest in Black women Maternal death rates in the U.S. hit a 60-year high during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death rate among Black women was nearly three times higher than it was for white women. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports on the sharp increase in pregnancy-related deaths in Black Americans. Then, Eugene Declercq, a professor of community health sciences at the Boston University School of Public Health joined John Dickerson on Prime Time to discuss.