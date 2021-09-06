U.S. "losing" battle to keep young kids safe from COVID-19, doctor says The Biden administration is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Meanwhile, with millions of children returning to the classroom after Labor Day, administration officials said they won't rush the process to approve vaccines for children under 12. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the response to the pandemic from Washington, and Dr. Mark Kline, the physician-in-chief and chief academic officer for Children's Hospital New Orleans, joined CBSN to discuss.