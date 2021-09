U.S. looking into "child bride" cases among Afghan evacuees CBS News has learned U.S. officials are looking into cases of "child brides" among Afghans now in U.S. custody. Several women and girls say their families forced them into marriage outside of the country's international airport in Kabul so they could be eligible for evacuation. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN to discuss how they were identified and what comes next.