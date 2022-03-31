Watch CBS News

U.S. plans to lift COVID-19 border expulsion policy known as Title 42

The Biden administration is expected to lift in May the pandemic-era emergency rule known as Title 42, which has allowed U.S. immigration authorities to quickly expel immigrants and asylum-seekers to stop the spread of COVID-19. The rule has blocked nearly 2 million people from crossing the border since it was enacted during the Trump administration. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined Meg Oliver and Tanya Rivero to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.