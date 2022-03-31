U.S. plans to lift COVID-19 border expulsion policy known as Title 42 The Biden administration is expected to lift in May the pandemic-era emergency rule known as Title 42, which has allowed U.S. immigration authorities to quickly expel immigrants and asylum-seekers to stop the spread of COVID-19. The rule has blocked nearly 2 million people from crossing the border since it was enacted during the Trump administration. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined Meg Oliver and Tanya Rivero to discuss.