U.S. launches 4th round of strikes on Houthis, Pakistan hits Iran with retaliatory strikes Tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, where the U.S. conducted its fourth round of airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in just under a week. And Pakistan launched its own retaliatory airstrikes on Iran, killing at least nine people according to the Associated Press. BBC News Pakistan correspondent Caroline Davies has more.