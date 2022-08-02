U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan: CBS News Flash August 2, 2022 A U.S. drone strike has killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. At the White House, President Biden said, “Now, justice has been delivered. And this terrorist leader is no more.” Voters in Kansas will be the first in the country since Roe v Wade was overturned to have their say, in voting today, on whether abortion should remain protected there. And WNBA star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court a month after her trial began.