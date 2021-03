U.S. judge's new action could offer hope for British family seeking justice in teen's death There's a court hearing in Virginia Wednesday for the family of British teen Harry Dunn, who was killed in a motorcycle crash in the U.K. in 2019. The civil case centers around Anne Sacoolas, the American woman accused of hitting Dunn while driving, who left the country under diplomatic immunity. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.