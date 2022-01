U.S. judge refuses to dismiss civil sex abuse case against Prince Andrew A U.S. district judge ruled that Virginia Roberts Giuffre can move forward with her sex abuse suit against the Duke of York, rejecting arguments by Prince Andrew that he was protected by a 2009 plea agreement between Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein. As CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, Prince Andrew now faces three choices: head to court, appeal the decision, or reach a legal settlement with Giuffre.