U.S. adds 339,000 jobs in May, unemployment at 3.7% According to the U.S. Labor Department, 339,000 jobs were added in May, much more than the 190,000 predicted by some economists. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and the former director of the TARP Capital Purchase Program at the Treasury Department, joins CBS News with her analysis of the numbers.