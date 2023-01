U.S. jobless claims fell to lowest level since September A new Labor Department report shows new jobless claims fell to 204,000 in the final week of 2022. That is the lowest number since September. But the numbers are not necessarily good news for the Federal Reserve as it tries to cool the economy. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak are joined by Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, to discuss the economic trends.