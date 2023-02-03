Watch CBS News

U.S. job growth surges unexpectedly

More than half a million jobs were created in January, nearly triple the expectations. Jobs in hospitality and leisure saw the biggest bump in last month's jobs report. But inflation is still stubbornly high. Carter Evans takes a look.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.