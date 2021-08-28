U.S. intelligence community divided on origins of COVID-19 Members of the U.S. intelligence community remain divided over the origins of COVID-19. According to a report released Friday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, there are two likely sources. The virus either came from an infected animal or a lab. Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa and a pediatric infectious diseases physician, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the report's findings and more.