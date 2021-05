U.S. House Intelligence Committee votes to release memo on FBI, DOJ Members of the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Monday to make public a four-page classified memo about alleged surveillance abuses by the FBI that targeted members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Democrats were thwarted in their attempt to have their own memorandum publicly released, an effort to rebut the majority's memo, which was authored by Chairman Devin Nunes' staff.