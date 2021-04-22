Biden celebrates 200 million administered COVID shots as vaccination pace slows President Biden says the U.S. met his goal of administering 200 million coronavirus shots on his 92nd day in office, more than a week ahead of schedule. But despite this milestone, Adriana Diaz reports experts are worried the pace of vaccinations is slowing. Dr. Richard Besser, the president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the former acting director of the CDC, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the obstacles that lie ahead in our fight against the virus.