U.S. gymnastics stars testify on Capitol Hill about Larry Nassar abuse Some of gymnastics' biggest stars testified on Capitol Hill about former USA team doctor Larry Nassar, who has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts on Team USA and at the University of Michigan. The Senate is looking into why the FBI failed to immediately investigate the claims against Nassar. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the gymnasts' testimony, and CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the hearing.