U.S. gas prices soar as the Biden administration mulls over banning Russian oil imports amid Ukraine crisis The average price for gas in the U.S. hit more than $4 per gallon as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. President Biden and Congress weigh banning Russian oil imports amid fears gas prices will continue to climb. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins "CBS News Mornings" from the White House with the details.