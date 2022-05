U.S. gas prices reach new record high, as demand for gas drops Prices at the pump have hit a record high across the U.S. this holiday weekend, which has caused demand for gas to drop. The Energy Information Administration says the demand for gas has hit its lowest level for this time of the year since 2013, excluding 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Robert Sinclair, the senior manager for AAA Northeast, joins Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.