Watch CBS News

U.S. gas prices fall for seven straight weeks

The cost of a gallon of gas continues to fall in the U.S. Ellen Wald, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what's helping ease the pain at the pump.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.