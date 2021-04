U.S. financial markets start new year with big losses Wall Street futures predict more losses after a sell-off to start the new year. The Dow Jones Industrial fell as much as 467 points on Monday, and the index ended with a loss of 276 points. It was the worst start to a year since the Great Recession of 2008. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the implications for 2016.