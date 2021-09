U.S. expelling Haitian migrants from camp in Texas border town The U.S. has begun deporting Haitian migrants who have gathered at the southern border by the Texas town of Del Rio. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports on efforts to fly them back to Haiti. Then Congressman Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Del Rio, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss his experience visiting the camp and what he believes the White House needs to do about the situation.