U.S. expels nearly 4,000 Haitians in 9 days as Biden renews DACA efforts New numbers show the U.S. deported nearly 4,000 Haitians from an encampment at the southern border over a nine-day period without allowing them to seek asylum. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is also renewing efforts to shield thousands of "Dreamers" from deportation and shore up the DACA program. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "CBSN AM" with more.