U.S. engaged in "intense diplomacy" to ease Middle East tensions Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the U.S. is engaged in "intense diplomacy" around the clock as fears mount over a wider war breaking out in the Middle East. Ten months into the conflict in Gaza, tensions have reached an all-time high after both a senior Hezbollah commander and Hamas' top political leader were killed last week. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis is at the State Department with more.