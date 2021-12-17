U.S. ends talks over compensation for families separated under Trump The U.S. government has ended settlement talks between the Justice Department and lawyers representing migrant families separated under the Trump administration. Now, it looks like they will have their day in court. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about why the government is no longer negotiating and whether immigration reforms have any chance of passing in the president's social spending bill after the Senate parliamentarian rejected a work authorization provision.