U.S. evacuates some embassy staff in Haiti amid gang violence in Port-au-Prince The U.S. is evacuating non-essential personnel from its embassy in Haiti as violence in the nation's capital escalates after a massive prison break earlier this month. The situation in Port-au-Prince has become increasingly dire with many unable to find basic necessities. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers has a look at the crisis. And Richard Cantave, the CEO of global tourism company Haitian Nomad, joined CBS News with further insight.