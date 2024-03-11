Watch CBS News

U.S. evacuates some embassy staff in Haiti amid gang violence in Port-au-Prince

The U.S. is evacuating non-essential personnel from its embassy in Haiti as violence in the nation's capital escalates after a massive prison break earlier this month. The situation in Port-au-Prince has become increasingly dire with many unable to find basic necessities. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers has a look at the crisis. And Richard Cantave, the CEO of global tourism company Haitian Nomad, joined CBS News with further insight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.